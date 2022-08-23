World Trade Center Noida gets premier accredited member status

World Trade Center (WTC), Noida announced today that it was awarded the Premier Accredited Member status by the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) - a global network of more than 300 highly connected, mutually supportive businesses and organizations across nearly 100 countries. This achievement demonstrates that World Trade Center Noida meets the premier accredited member standard with specializations in Trade Development and Business Member Services.

"On behalf of the World Trade Center Association, I wish to congratulate World Trade Center Noida on this great achievement," stated John E. Drew, World Trade Center Association Chair, Board of Directors. "We crafted this accreditation program to recognize our member World Trade Centers who meet the World Trade Center Association standard for exceptional facilities and services that significantly enrich their local communities. The requirements for this program are quite rigorous and we could not be more proud of our members who demonstrate this level of excellence."

Established in 2021, the World Trade Center Association Accreditation is the official process that provides formal validation of a World Trade Center location's commitment to excellence in facilities and services. The program has two accreditation levels - Accredited Member and Premier Accredited Member, for those who provide the highest levels of facilities and services. An accredited member of the World Trade Center can get extra recognition for areas it specializes in, which may be any or all the following categories:

- Trade Development- Commercial Real Estate and Services- Business and Member Services- Conference and Exhibition Services

Speaking about this remarkable achievement, Khair Ull Nissa Sheikh, Executive Director, World Trade Center India Services stated, "This accreditation by World Trade Center Association is a matter of immense pride for us. A prestigious recognition is a testimony about World Trade Center Noida's unwavering efforts to strengthen the development of MSMEs and local business communities in and around the Northern Region."

Through its unique ability to navigate the changing business climate, World Trade Centre Noida has greatly supported its members' businesses over the years. The Premier Accredited Member status will take World Trade Center Noida to the next level, helping it create a perfect platform for Noida's business community besides helping them expand globally.

World Trade Center Noida will receive a special accreditation plaque and digital logo to showcase that its facilities and services have met or exceeded industry standards on a global scale.

World Trade Center Noida - a premium global address is a symbol of Business Prosperity and Growth; known for its 'Transformational Impact' in the region. World Trade Center Noida is a global brand that sums as an 'International Ecosystem' of global connections, iconic properties, and integrated services: Real Estate and Trade under the umbrella of a prestigious brand. The World Trade Center Noida provides a portfolio of branded workspaces, commercial real estate, residential, hospitality, retail, mixed-used spaces alongside an extensive suite of services, thereby creating a sustainable investment, growth and linkages with the global network.

The World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) is a network of more than 300 highly connected, mutually supporting businesses and organizations in 91 countries. As the owner of the "World Trade Center" and "WTC" trademarks, the World Trade Center Association licenses exclusive rights to these brands for Members to use in conjunction with their independently-owned, iconic properties, facilities, and trade services offerings. Through a robust portfolio of events, programming, and resources that it offers its members, the goal of the World Trade Center Association is to help local economies thrive by encouraging and facilitating trade and investment across the globe through Member engagement.