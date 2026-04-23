Worli real estate: Anita Puri, wife of former HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri, and daughter, sell a flat in Mumbai for 27 cr

Anita Puri, wife of Aditya Puri, former HDFC Bank MD, and her daughter Amrita Puri have sold a property in Mumbai’s Worli for ₹27 crore, according to registration documents accessed by Liases Foras. The apartment was originally purchased in March 2017 for ₹19.81 crore.

Mumbai real estate update: Anita Puri, wife of Aditya Puri, former HDFC Bank MD, and her daughter Amrita Puri have sold a property in Mumbai’s Worli for ₹ 27 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

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As per the documents, the apartment is located on a higher floor in the building Omkar 1973. The property has been sold to Suraymya Nevatia and Akshada Nevatia.

According to the documents, the apartment was purchased along with four car parking spaces. The transaction was registered on March 24, 2026, with a stamp duty of ₹1.62 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000.

A message sent to Anita Puri did not receive a response. The buyers, Amrita Puri, Suramya Nevatia and Akshada Nevatia could not be reached for comment.

Omkar 1973 is a luxury residential skyscraper in Mumbai, featuring ultra-premium apartments housed in iconic twin towers. Developed by Omkar Realtors, the project offers expansive sea views, world-class amenities and high-end design, making it one of the city’s most exclusive and architecturally distinctive residential addresses.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: 5 locations in the Mumbai real estate market offering affordable sea-view apartments Previous real estate transactions by the Puri family {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: 5 locations in the Mumbai real estate market offering affordable sea-view apartments Previous real estate transactions by the Puri family {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In November 2020, Amrita Puri and her mother Anita Puri, wife of former HDFC Bank Managing Director Aditya Puri, jointly purchased an ultra-luxury sea-facing apartment in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill for ₹50 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In November 2020, Amrita Puri and her mother Anita Puri, wife of former HDFC Bank Managing Director Aditya Puri, jointly purchased an ultra-luxury sea-facing apartment in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill for ₹50 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The unit, located on the 19th floor of Lodha Seamont near Raj Bhavan in Walkeshwar, was acquired along with seven car parking spaces. According to registration data accessed by Zapkey.com, the transaction was valued at ₹50 crore, with stamp duty of ₹1 crore paid. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The unit, located on the 19th floor of Lodha Seamont near Raj Bhavan in Walkeshwar, was acquired along with seven car parking spaces. According to registration data accessed by Zapkey.com, the transaction was valued at ₹50 crore, with stamp duty of ₹1 crore paid. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Should NRIs invest ₹20 crore in luxury real estate? Costs versus returns explained Apartments sold by noted personalities in the recent past {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Should NRIs invest ₹20 crore in luxury real estate? Costs versus returns explained Apartments sold by noted personalities in the recent past {{/usCountry}}

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In March 2026, Prabhu Deva, actor, dancer and choreographer, sold two apartments in South Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi area for ₹14.80 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The units are located in the Minerva building, one of the city's tallest residential towers.

According to the documents, he purchased the two apartments in December 2012 for a combined ₹14.45 crore. The documents show that the two apartments, each measuring 1,295 sq ft, are on the 32nd and 33rd floors of the building, totalling 2,590 sq ft.

Also Read: MHADA lottery 2026 sees over 30,000 applications for 2,640 affordable homes in Mumbai

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US-based Bollywood actor Preity Zinta sold her Mumbai apartment for ₹18.50 crore after the redevelopment of her old building, highlighting a common dilemma for homeowners: whether to sell before or after redevelopment.

In October 2025, Amitabh Bachchan sold two adjoining luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Goregaon for ₹12 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The veteran Bollywood superstar, who purchased the units in 2012 for ₹8.12 crore, earned a return on investment of approximately 47% over the past 13 years.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mehul R Thakkar ...Read More Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs. Read Less

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