e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / 5 years of Baahubali The Beginning: Prabhas, Anushka, producer get nostalgic

5 years of Baahubali The Beginning: Prabhas, Anushka, producer get nostalgic

As Baahubali the Beginning completed 5 years since its release, actors Prabhas and Anushka Shetty and producer of the film, Shobu Yarlagadda fondly recalled their film.

regional-movies Updated: Jul 10, 2020 14:13 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali The Beginning starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah in prominent roles.
SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali The Beginning starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah in prominent roles.
         

It’s been exactly five years to this day since the release of Baahubali: The Beginning which went on to be a massive success at the box office. On this occasion, actors Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and producer Shobu Yarlagadda took to social media to share their nostalgia about this memory.

Both Prabhas and Anusha, who played the lead roles, took to Instagram to share a video celebrating five years of Baahubali: The Beginning.

 

 

 

Producer Shobu Yarlagadda took to Twitter and wrote: “Very few people know what we were going through this very moment 5 years ago! It was the toughest day of my life to say the least! But glad to have survived!”

Baahubali: The Beginning, a story about two warring brothers for an ancient kingdom, broke many records at the box-office. Starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles as the brothers who lock horns over a kingdom, the film also featured Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles.

Also read: Pooja Bhatt shares video of Kangana Ranaut thanking Mahesh Bhatt at award ceremony: ‘Guess videos lie too’

At the box office, the film opened to a staggering Rs 70 crore on the first day worldwide. It was released in as many as 4,000 screens across the globe. At the end of its theatrical run, Baahubali ended up minting an estimated Rs 1500 crore at the ticket window, emerging as the biggest blockbuster in Indian cinema.

The film, which was originally made in Telugu and Tamil, was also released in Hindi and Malayalam. “Given the budget of the film, it’s impossible to recover the cost involved if we release in one language. Right from the start, the plan was to make it as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. Hence, we cast actors who are popular in both the industries,” director SS Rajamouli had said.

Karan Johar came on board to present the Hindi dubbed version of the film. While the first part was received well in Hindi, Baahubali: The Conclusion went on to net Rs 500 crore from the Hindi version alone.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Vikas Dubey was hit on his chest, arm as he tried to escape from police: Report
Vikas Dubey was hit on his chest, arm as he tried to escape from police: Report
BS Yediyurappa to ‘work from home’ after staff test positive for Covid-19
BS Yediyurappa to ‘work from home’ after staff test positive for Covid-19
Vikas Dubey was ‘silenced’, his ‘encounter staged’: Who said what after Kanpur encounter
Vikas Dubey was ‘silenced’, his ‘encounter staged’: Who said what after Kanpur encounter
‘6 dead, 12 still on the run’: UP Police on Kanpur shootout in which 8 cops were killed
‘6 dead, 12 still on the run’: UP Police on Kanpur shootout in which 8 cops were killed
India to invite Australia to Malabar naval exercise, Quad stands up to China
India to invite Australia to Malabar naval exercise, Quad stands up to China
‘I wasn’t the problem’: Ganguly reveals what went wrong at KKR
‘I wasn’t the problem’: Ganguly reveals what went wrong at KKR
Kerala gold smuggling scandal: CM Vijayan faces heat as protesters rage
Kerala gold smuggling scandal: CM Vijayan faces heat as protesters rage
‘China has been waging a war on Islam’: Uighur activist Rushan Abbas
‘China has been waging a war on Islam’: Uighur activist Rushan Abbas
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In