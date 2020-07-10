5 years of Baahubali The Beginning: Prabhas, Anushka, producer get nostalgic

regional-movies

It’s been exactly five years to this day since the release of Baahubali: The Beginning which went on to be a massive success at the box office. On this occasion, actors Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and producer Shobu Yarlagadda took to social media to share their nostalgia about this memory.

Both Prabhas and Anusha, who played the lead roles, took to Instagram to share a video celebrating five years of Baahubali: The Beginning.

Very few people know what we were going through this very moment 5 years ago! @BaahubaliMovie ! It was the toughest day of my life to say the least ! But glad to have survived !! — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) July 9, 2020

Producer Shobu Yarlagadda took to Twitter and wrote: “Very few people know what we were going through this very moment 5 years ago! It was the toughest day of my life to say the least! But glad to have survived!”

Baahubali: The Beginning, a story about two warring brothers for an ancient kingdom, broke many records at the box-office. Starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles as the brothers who lock horns over a kingdom, the film also featured Ramya Krishnan, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles.

At the box office, the film opened to a staggering Rs 70 crore on the first day worldwide. It was released in as many as 4,000 screens across the globe. At the end of its theatrical run, Baahubali ended up minting an estimated Rs 1500 crore at the ticket window, emerging as the biggest blockbuster in Indian cinema.

The film, which was originally made in Telugu and Tamil, was also released in Hindi and Malayalam. “Given the budget of the film, it’s impossible to recover the cost involved if we release in one language. Right from the start, the plan was to make it as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. Hence, we cast actors who are popular in both the industries,” director SS Rajamouli had said.

Karan Johar came on board to present the Hindi dubbed version of the film. While the first part was received well in Hindi, Baahubali: The Conclusion went on to net Rs 500 crore from the Hindi version alone.

