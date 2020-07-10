e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / RadheShyam first look: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's romantic new look wins over internet. See pics

RadheShyam first look: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde’s romantic new look wins over internet. See pics

RadheShyam first look: Prabhas has shared the first poster for his upcoming film with Pooja Hegde.

regional-movies Updated: Jul 10, 2020 11:40 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prabhas is rumoured to be playing a fortune teller in RadheShyam.
Prabhas is rumoured to be playing a fortune teller in RadheShyam.
         

In a change of pace from his thriller Saaho and brawny Baahubali series, Prabhas has shared the romantic first look of RadheShyam. The first look of the romantic drama shows Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in warm embrace, with Italian monuments framed as the backdrop. “This is for you, my fans! Hope you like it,” Prabhas wrote on Instagram.

RadheShyam is set to release in 2021. A trilingual, the big-budget film will be simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu like his last few outings. It is being speculated that Prabhas will play a fortune teller in the film.

 

The film will be directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and will also star Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Sasha Chettri, Priyadarshi and Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. It is being co-produced by T-Series and UV Creations.

Also read: Breathe Into the Shadows review: Lazily written and laughably inept, Amazon’s weirdest show lets Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh down

Prabhas’ last release Saaho failed to impress the audience and received mixed reviews. The actor found a massive fanbase after appearing in SS Rajamouli’s Baabhubali. Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali in the Baahubali franchise, seems to be upping his game with RadheShyam too.

Producer Bhuhan Kumar said in a statement. “Working with Prabhas and the team of UV Creations on Saaho was an experience. While we began discussions for another collaboration, RadheShyam became the perfect choice. Our announcement poster only created such a spur. With this first look launch, we give a glimpse of Prabhas and Pooja’s chemistry in the film.

NCP standing committee is postponed yet again, Chinese power play in Nepal
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey, arrested for killing 8 cops, shot dead in encounter
‘Dead men tell no tales’: Oppn aims at UP govt after Vikas Dubey’s encounter
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Asia’s largest solar plant in MP’s Rewa
Plea in Supreme Court seeks CBI probe in killing of Vikas Dubey’s aides in encounters
‘The problem was not me’: Ganguly reveals what went wrong at KKR
Gangster Vikas Dubey killed: The sequence of events in past week
Covid death risk higher in elderly, men; Brazil press body sues Bolsonaro
