90 ML trailer: Oviya and her gang of girls go wild, celebrate their sexuality

Why should boys have all the fun? This question seems to have inspired the makers of Anita Udeep directed 90 ML, upcoming women-centric Tamil adult comedy starring Bigg Boss fame Oviya Helen. The trailer of the film, which was released on Friday, immediately became a topic of discussion on social media.

The trailer opens with the line – only for adults. We meet Oviya, who introduces herself to a leader of a gang as someone who has seen the Bigg Boss house and she’s fearless. This is followed by fleeting shots of Oviya smoking, women mixing their drinks and stripping.

Cut to the next shot, we see Oviya asking her friends to share with her their sexual encounters. As the trailer progresses, we see each one of them share their story, unabashedly with the help of double meaning dialogues. There are dialogues about women joking about the size of their body parts. We also see the women drink and smoke up.

Towards the end of the trailer, we also get a glimpse of actor Simbu, who plays a special cameo in the film. He has also composed the film’s music.

Oviya became a household name in Tamil Nadu after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss. One of the first projects she signed soon after her exit from the show was Raghava Lawrencce’s Kanchana 4, apart from Silukkuvarupatti Singam and K2.

90 ML has been riding high on Oviya’s popularity ever since its announcement. The trailer has also earned a lot of criticism from a section of the audience over the depiction of women in the film.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 14:51 IST