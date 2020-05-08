After actor Vijay Antony, filmmaker Hari takes voluntary pay cut for Aruvaa

regional-movies

Filmmaker Hari, who is all set to join hands with actor Suriya for the sixth time in upcoming Tamil actioner Aruvaa, has announced that he will be taking a pay cut of 25 percent to compensate for the loss incurred by the producer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hari becomes the first Tamil filmmaker to take a pay cut. Last week, actor Vijay Antony said in a statement he will be reducing his remuneration by 25 percent for his three upcoming projects.

“As an industry, we can only flourish when the producers are doing well. Keeping in mind the current damages caused by the coronavirus pandemic, I have decided to reduce 25% of my salary for Aruvaa,” Hari said in a statement.

Best known for helming the Singam franchise with Suriya, Aruvaa will be Hari’s return to the action genre. It’s tipped to be a rural-based revenge saga. Actor Raashi Khanna last week confirmed in a Twitter chat that she is a part of the project. Aruvaa will mark the maiden collaboration of Raashi Khanna and Suriya.

In March, it was announced that Aruvaa will go on the floors from April and will hit the screens on Diwali this year. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the project hasn’t taken off yet.

The rest of the cast and crew of Aruvaa, which will be bankrolled by Studio Green, is yet to be officially announced.

Meanwhile, Suriya currently awaits the release of Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which has been directed by Sudha Kongara. It is a film based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan.

Soorarai Pottru, which is co-produced by Guneet Monga, marks Suriya’s maiden collaboration with a female director. The film was scheduled to hit the screens in April but has been pushed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Suriya also has a project with director Vetrimaaran in his kitty. This film will go on the floors later this year.