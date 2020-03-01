e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Suriya reunites with director Hari for Aruvaa, Diwali 2020 release confirmed

Suriya reunites with director Hari for Aruvaa, Diwali 2020 release confirmed

Actor Suriya and director Hari are coming together again for action thriller Aruvaa. The film is scheduled to release on Diwali this year.

Mar 01, 2020
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Suriya will be seen pulling off some new stunts in Aruvaa.
         

Actor Suriya will reunite with director Hari for the sixth time for upcoming Tamil action thriller Aruvaa, its makers announced on Sunday. Aruvaa will go on the floors from April and will hit the screens on Diwali this year.

The statement added that D. Imman has been roped in to compose music. The rest of the cast and crew will be finalised soon. Suriya had confirmed last year that he has projects with Singam fame Hari and 24 fame Vikram Kumar in the pipeline.

Last year, speaking about his project with Hari, Suriya said at a media interaction in Hyderabad: “This won’t be another Singam project. I usually team up with Hari sir once in a couple or three years. I work with him on projects that help me expand my market. I still remember the time when we didn’t have the budget to do 7 am Arivu as nobody was willing to bet on the film. A couple of months later, Singam first part released and turned out to be a blockbuster. The success of Singam earned me the license to do 7 am Arivu. I need to do a film like Singam once in a while to experiment with projects such as 24.”

Apart from the Singam series, Suriya and Hari have worked together in Vel and Aaru. Meanwhile, Suriya currently awaits the release of Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which has been directed by Sudha Kongara. It’s a project based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of Air Deccan.

Soorarai Pottru, which is co-produced by Guneet Monga, marks Suriya’s maiden collaboration with a female director. It is scheduled to hit screens this April. Suriya also has a project with director Vetrimaaran in his kitty. This film will go on the floors later this year.

