Suriya, Jyothika throw a party to celebrate 50-day run of Sillu Karuppatti, see pics

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 13:39 IST

Actor Suriya, along with his wife Jyothika, threw a special party to celebrate the successful 50-day theatrical run of their latest distribution venture Sillu Karuppatti, an anthology of love stories across age groups. On Sunday, pictures from the party, which was hosted by Suriya and Jyothika, went viral on social media. The party was attended by the cast and crew of the movie.

Directed by Halitha Shameem, Sillu Karuppatti is an anthology of stories on love, relationship, class-divide and companionship. It’s a film that’ll leave you smiling for a long time as it handles several sensitive topics in the most mature and humorous fashion.

Suriya and Jyothika will the team of Sillu Karuppatti.

At the party, Suriya and Jyothika gifted Halitha with a MacBook Pro. The star couple also cut cake to celebrate the film’s success. “Suriya sir and Jyo ma’am invited our team home, appreciated all the technicians and actors. Extremely kind of them to pour praises on the film and going speechless by their words, I just held their hands to express my gratitude. They also gifted me a MacBook Pro,” Halitha tweeted.

Made on a shoestring budget with mostly unknown actors, Sillu Karuppatti was released Suriya’s 2D Entertainment. The film last week completed its 50-day theatrical run, emerging as a box-office hit. The film stars Leela Samson, Kravmaga Sreeram, Samuthirakani, Sunainaa, Nivedhithaa Sathish, Manikandan and Sara Arjun among others.

Sillu Karuppatti’s director Halitha Shameem cuts the cake.

Meanwhile, Halitha is ready with her next film which is titled Aelay, and it stars Samuthirakani and Manikandan in key roles.

Suriya, on the other hand, currently awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which has been directed by Sudha Kongara. It’s a project based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan.

Soorarai Pottru marks Suriya’s maiden collaboration with a female director. If everything goes as planned, Soorarai Pottru will hit the screens this April.

