After Japan, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati’s Baahubali 2 set to impress audience in China

A year ago, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion released in India and other parts of the world to collect a stupendous Rs 1500 crore at the box office. The film broke many records and made a few new ones. The dubbed Hindi version was the biggest hit of 2017 and the film is doing great in Japan where it was released on December 29. Now, the Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer is ready to release in one of the biggest film markets in the world, China. According to a report in Variety, the film is censored and set to be released by Estars Media, who backed Baahubali: The Beginning as well.

The first part of the two-part film collected Rs 7.3 crore ($1.12 mn) gross at the Chinese box office. However, a lot is expected from the sequel given the staggering successes of Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Secret Superstar, and Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijan at the China box office.

The release date of the film is yet to be finalised and the international sales are handled by an offshoot of Arka Mediaworks headed by producer Shobu Yarlagadda. Other than Baahubali 2, Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium is also set to be released in China on April 4 over the Qing Ming Holiday weekend.

Director SS Rajamouli is already working on his next project which will have Ram Charan and Jr NTR playing the lead roles in the film. The other cast members of the film are yet to be announced. While the pre-production work on the film is underway, the two actors are expected to wrap up their commitments before beginning work on this film.

