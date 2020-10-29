e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Ajith’s latest pics from the sets of his upcoming film Valimai go viral

Ajith’s latest pics from the sets of his upcoming film Valimai go viral

Actor Ajith, who is shooting for his upcoming film Valimai, was spotted posing with fans on the sets of film. The pictures have since gone viral.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 16:00 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Valimai also stars Huma Qureshi and is a Boney Kapoor production.
Valimai also stars Huma Qureshi and is a Boney Kapoor production.
         

Actor Ajith’s latest pictures from the sets of his upcoming Tamil film Valimai have gone viral on social media after they surfaced online. In the pictures, Ajith can be seen posing for pictures with some fans and he seems to have lost some weight.

Sporting a clean shaven look, Ajith looks extremely fit and dapper in these pictures and his fans can’t stop going gaga over his look.

 

Being directed by Vinoth, the film also stars Huma Qureshi as the leading lady. The film is being produced by Boney Kapoor, who has reunited with Ajith after Nerkonda Paarvai. The film stars Karthikeya as the antagonist.

Ajith has finally joined the sets since his injury on the sets in February while shooting a bike sequence. “Ajith was shooting for a bike-chase sequence in the city when his vehicle skidded. In the process, he bruised his arms and legs. The actor took a break of about 20 minutes and continued shooting for his portions. Only after he wrapped up the shoot did he visit his family doctor,” a source had said.

Also read: Virat Kohli asks Anushka Sharma from the field if she has eaten, watch their cute exchange

In a recent award ceremony, Kapoor revealed that Ajith plays a cop in the film. Sources have confirmed that an international stunt choreographer has been roped in to supervise certain action sequences.

Originally planned as a big release for Diwali 2020, the project is likely to hit the screens next year during a big festival weekend.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that Ajith will team up with filmmaker Sudha Kongara next for a yet-untitled Tamil project.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
‘Nalayak’: Gadkari diagnosed bureaucratic malaise, Modi must inject cure
‘Nalayak’: Gadkari diagnosed bureaucratic malaise, Modi must inject cure
Kerala CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh Kodiyeri arrested in narcotics case
Kerala CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh Kodiyeri arrested in narcotics case
Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to ‘severe’ first time this season
Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to ‘severe’ first time this season
SC stays CBI probe against Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat
SC stays CBI probe against Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat
Will leave no stone unturned to defeat them: Mayawati attacks ex-ally SP
Will leave no stone unturned to defeat them: Mayawati attacks ex-ally SP
Manoj Tiwari’s chopper makes emergency landing in Patna
Manoj Tiwari’s chopper makes emergency landing in Patna
Mike Pompeo’s attack on China signals a shift in India’s approach
Mike Pompeo’s attack on China signals a shift in India’s approach
India backs Macron against ‘personal attacks’; condemns teacher’s beheading
India backs Macron against ‘personal attacks’; condemns teacher’s beheading
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In