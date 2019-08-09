Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai, Tamil remake of Pink, leaks online on Tamilrockers post Singapore premiere

regional-movies

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 13:43 IST

Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of hit 2016 film Pink, leaked online days before its release on Thursday. A few important scenes of the film went viral after the film had its grand premiere in Singapore and eventually the entire film was made available on piracy website, Tamilrockers.

The makers have taken stringent measures to pull down the low-quality videos from the web. According to a report in India Today, producer Boney Kapoor approached the court and got a stay order against websites that leak Tamil films illegally.

The film was screened in Singapore for fans who hailed lead actor Ajith for his powerful performance. It was also screened for the press in Chennai on Tuesday.

The film has been made under the banner of producer Boney Kapoor who said that he has fulfilled his late wife and actor Sridevi’s dream by adapting the film in Tamil. Talking about the Singapore premiere, he had written on Twitter, “I am truly blessed 9am IST today Premiere Show of @nerkondapaarvai will start in Singapore. I have managed to fullfil my wife Sridevi Kapoor’s dream. It couldn’t have been possible without the support of #AjithKumar #HVinoth, entire cast & technicians. I shall always cherish this.”

According to reports, while shooting for the 2012 film English Vinglish, Tamil star Ajith had promised Sridevi that he will do a film with her husband Boney.

Also read: Nach Baliye 9 contestant Faisal Khan: ‘It would be good if exes become a couple again due to the show’

The film also stars Vidya Balan as Ajith’s ailing wife. While Shraddha Srinath has stepped into Taapsee Pannu’s shoes and Abhirami Venkatachalam plays Kirti Kulhari’s character, Pink actor Andrea Tariang continues to play her original character in the Tamil version.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 13:43 IST