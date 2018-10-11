Akhil Akkineni bumps into Virat Kohli at Annapurna Studios, has a fanboy moment. See pic

Actor Akhil Akkineni had a fanboy moment with the captain of Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, when they bumped into each other. Akhil took to Instagram and posted a gleeful picture of himself with Virat, in which the two shook hands. Akhil captioned the picture, “When you stroll through Annapurna studios and this hero is hanging around! You are THE CHAMPION ! Absolute pleasure captain. @virat.kohli #kingkohli.”

In the picture, Virat is seen in a blue T-shirt and dark trousers while Akhil sports a white full-sleeved T-shirt and jeans. Akhil is also a cricket enthusiast and is one of the star players who take part in celebrity cricket matches organised to raise funds for the Movie Artistes’ Association. The actor even trained to play in England.

Akhil has just returned from Croatia after spending some time off from work with his family. Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amala, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni were on this vacation together. They’d shared pictures from the vacation on social media.

On the work front, Akhil is currently playing the lead role in Mr Majnu, directed by Venky Atluri. He shot for the film in London and the leading lady is actor Nidhi Agerwal. Comedian Vidyulekha Raman will also be a part of the film.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 18:33 IST