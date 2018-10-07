Virat Kohli wants BCCI to allow wives to accompany players on full overseas tours: Report

Indian captain Virat Kohli has reportedly requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow wives of the players to accompany them on full overseas tours.

“The request was made a few weeks back but as it is a BCCI policy decision, the manager will have to submit a formal request first. Anushka has been travelling with Kohli overseas, however, Kohli now wants the old rule to be abolished and a new policy should come up where wives should be allowed to travel with the Indian team,” a source was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

As per the current rule, the BCCI allows the WAGs of India’s cricketers to accompany them for only 14 days after the first two weeks of a 45-day tour abroad.

However, Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma stayed back for the entire tour of England and this has once again ignited debates over this issue.

The cricketers’ wives which included Anushka, Sakshi Dhoni, Ritika Sajdeh (Rohit Sharma’s wife), Ayesha Mukherjee (Shikhar Dhawan’s spouse) and others were present during the limited-overs leg between England and India, but only Anushka stayed back for the Test series.

The ball is now in the court of the CoA and they have asked the Indian team manager to submit formal request after a BCCI official too approached them on the issue.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 14:37 IST