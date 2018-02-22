Akhil Akkineni’s next project likely to be announced on his birthday

Akhil Akkineni put up a great show in his second film Hello, which released last December and had a decent run in cinemas. Amidst rumours that the young actor is teaming up with a star director next, it has been learnt that the announcement regarding his next project is most likely to be made on his birthday on April 8, reliable sources have confirmed. Although several rumours regarding his next outing made the rounds in the last couple of months, Akhil has remained tight-lipped.

On the eve of his 23rd birthday, announcement regarding Akhil’s next film is expected to be made. Several reports have emerged that he’s teaming up with Sukumar or Koratala Siva for his next film. Not long ago, there were also rumours that Ram Gopala Varma, who is currently with Akkineni Nagarjuna, may direct his son Akhil next. Another interesting update is that a Tamil director who recently made a bilingual may team up with Akhil for a project that’ll be high on animatronics.

It has to be seen if the official announcement will come on the special occasion. Irrespective of the mixed response to Hello, Akhil is raring to go. His performance was highly praised by critics and audiences alike in Hello, which was directed by Vikram Kumar.

