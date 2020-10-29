e-paper
Alia Bhatt to join the sets of SS Rajamouli’s RRR from November 2: report

Alia Bhatt is set to join SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR from November 2. She is paired with Ram Charan in the film. RRR will mark Alia’s Telugu debut.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 14:21 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Alia Bhatt has been paired with Ram Charan in RRR.
Alia Bhatt has been paired with Ram Charan in RRR.
         

The shoot of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR resumed earlier this month in Hyderabad, its makers had revealed. As per the latest update, Alia Bhatt, who makes her Telugu debut via this project, is expected to join the sets from November 2.

RRR is SS Rajamouli’s ambitious film, which he began working on after the Baahubali series. The film stars Telugu stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles with Alia, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran appearing in small but significant roles. Recent reports indicate that Ajay plays the mentor of Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the flashback episode. Shriya has been roped in as Ajay’s pair and the duo will be reuniting after working together in Drishyam. Alia is paired with Ram. The film also stars Samuthirakani in an important role.

An India Today report states that Alia will join the sets on November 2. She’s expected to land in Hyderabad over the weekend and start filming with necessary safety protocols.

On October 6, Rajamouli returned to the sets of RRR to resume shooting for the first time since the pandemic. “Life has already become a new normal. We have to adapt to it and move on. And so our shoot resumes (sic),” Rajamouli tweeted.

The shoot has been happening non-stop since the first week of October. Both Ram Charan and Jr NTR have joined the sets to shoot some of their key scenes.

The team has erected a massive in Hyderabad to shoot the climax sequence. The film is being made on a massive budget of Rs 450 crore and it will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

RRR will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

RRR, presented by D Parvathy, the film is being produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya, will be released in 10 Indian languages next year.

