Allu Arjun completes 15 years in Telugu industry, turns nostalgic

Allu Arjun, popularly called stylish star by his many fans, has completed 15 years in the film industry. He made his debut in K Raghavendra Rao’s Gangotri. On the occasion, he thanked his father for launching him and his fans for their undying support.

He took to Twitter and wrote: “It’s been 15 yrs I entered into films. I thank each and everyone who has been a part of this journey. I Thank KRR garu, Ashwini Dutt garu and dad for launching me. Truly Blessed. Thank you all. Gratitude.”

Today, Arjun is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after stars of Tollywood and his fan base has transcended boundaries. He’s one of the few Telugu actors to enjoy vast fan base in Kerala where his dubbed films do extremely well.

Arjun comes from a well-known film family. His grandfather Allu Rama Lingaiah was a popular actor and his father Allu Aravind is one of the leading producers of the industry. Arjun also enjoys the privilege of being related to megastar Chiranjeevi. Despite his highly influential background, he made it on his own as a commercial hero with successful films such as Arya, Desamuduru, Race Gurram and Sarrainodu to name a few.

Arjun is currently shooting for Naa Peru Surya, which is slated for release on May 4. He plays an army officer with anger issues. Naa Peru Surya is being directed by Vakkantham Vamsi, known for his hit films such as Kick and Temper. Apparently, Vamsi was supposed to make his directorial debut nearly two years ago when a leading star promised to work with him. Unfortunately, the film never took off and Vamsi had to wait, hoping things would change. Finally, when he pitched the story to Arjun, he immediately agreed to do the project.

