Allu Arjun’s Pushpa to start rolling from November 5 in Visakhapatnam

regional-movies

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 21:20 IST

The shooting of Allu Arjun’s upcoming Telugu action-drama Pushpa will begin from November in Visakhapatnam. The film, which will be directed by Sukumar, sees Arjun play a sandalwood brigand.

“The team is finally gearing up for the shoot. The first schedule will begin in a specially erected set in Visakhapatnam. Arjun is expected to join the sets from the first schedule itself,” a source told Hindustan Times.

Arjun will be seen in a completely new avatar for this project. He was recently spotted with thick, curly hair. The film’s first look poster was unveiled on Arjun’s birthday in May and showed him in a fierce and intense avatar.

The makers are yet to reveal the complete cast and crew. However, it has been confirmed that Rashmika Mandanna will play the leading lady while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the antagonist.

Not long ago, the makers had revealed that they’re spending a whopping Rs 6 crore for a chase sequence in the movie.

This project, which is tipped to be a forest-based thriller, will mark Arjun’s maiden pan-Indian project as it will be released in five languages. The film will be based on red sandalwood smuggling and marks the third time collaboration of Arjun and Sukumar.

Arjun was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapuramlo, which marked the third time collaboration of the actor and filmmaker Trivikram. It was the story of Bantu (played by Allu Arjun) and his efforts to please his cold-hearted father, Valmiki (played by Murali Sharma) and how he reunites with his real parents after 25 years.

Also read: Avika Gor shares dramatic weight loss journey, recalls how she looked in the mirror and broke down after seeing herself

The film grossed over Rs. 200 crore during its theatrical release and also featured Pooja Hegde and Nivetha Pethuraj as the leading ladies while Tabu was seen in a pivotal role. This appearance marked Tabu’s return to Telugu filmdom after two decades, and she played Allu Arjun’s mother in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more