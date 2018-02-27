Anurag Kashyap’s character will be the epicentre of Nayanthara starrer Imaikka Nodigal: Director

Nayanthara’s Imaikka Nodigal marks the Tamil debut of popular Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Although last seen in AR Murugadoss’s Akira in a strong role, Anurag had said in a statement that his role in the movie is not that of a typical baddie. He plays a character called Rudra. According to director Ajay Gnanamuthu, Anurag’s character will be the epicentre of the film, which also stars Atharvaa Murali and Raashi Khanna. Initially, the director had considered Gautham Menon in the role but it was his mentor Murugadoss who suggested Anurag’s name.

“When we were looking for a suitable replacement, I loved Anurag Kashyap’s screen presence in Akira trailer. Later, we approached Anurag sir through my guru Murugadoss. After a few minutes of my narration, Anurag sir said he would play the antagonist in my film. His character will be the epicentre of Imaikkaa Nodigal,” Gnanamuthu told Firstpost in an interview. The director said Kashyap, despite being a popular director, had no qualms over acting in the film.

Talking about his role, Kashyap said in a statement: “What pulled me towards acting in Imaikaa Nodigal is the role. Rudra is not your typical baddie. He doesn’t just smoke, drink, order his men around and indulge in item numbers. He is menacing, scary, smart and cunning. This strange mixture that forms the role is what tempted me to take it up although I was tied up with my own projects back in Mumbai. When the audiences watch the movie in theatre, if I’m able to evoke the tiniest of fears in them, as Rudra, I’ll consider my work done.”

