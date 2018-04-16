Arvind Swami says he is tired of the Kollywood strike, wants to get back to work soon

It’s been over a month and a half since the theatres in Tamil Nadu haven’t seen a film release. The tussle between Tamil Film Producers’ Council (TFPC) and Digital Service Providers (DSP) over exorbitant amounts as Virtual Print Fees (VPF) is yet to be resolved. Actor Arvind Swami, who is known for his fearless attitude, on Sunday, said the ongoing strike is testing his patience and he’s tired of it.

“To be honest, I am kind of getting tired of this strike. Want to get back to work. Have no idea of the progress made in the terms put forward or the negotiations. I just hope everyone can get back to working soon and making movies. Thousands affected, need quick resolutions,” Arvind tweeted.

Most actors, however, haven’t reacted publicly about the ongoing strike, but it is likely that they share a similar sentiment.

The shutdown of the industry has resulted in loss of Rs 10-15 crore a day. This will affect the summer season and eventually will dampen the prospect of Rajinikanth’s Kaala, which is slated to hit the screens on April 27. “The industry grapevine is that once the strike is over, films will be released in the order they were certified by the censor board. This means films that have been cleared by CBFC and are waiting to release will hit the screens first. This move is most likely to affect the release of Kaala,” a source from TFPC had told Hindustan Times.

Despite market leader Qube agreeing for more concession in their rates for producers, the offer has been rejected. There are also rumours that discussions are underway with a Mumbai-based projection company who may enter the market soon and are willing to offer VPF at one-third price of the existing players in the market.

