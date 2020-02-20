Arya teases with glimpse of ripped look for Pa Ranjith’s next film, see pics

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 13:32 IST

Actor Arya has stunned fans with a glimpse of his ripped look for upcoming yet-untitled Tamil film on boxing with Pa Ranjith. Ahead of the announcement of a major update from the film on Friday, Arya took to Twitter to share two looks of his unbelievably chiseled body.

In the pictures, Arya looks ripped as hell and he appears to have knocked off lot of kilos for his role of a boxer in the movie. Not long ago, rumours emerged that the project could be the Tamil remake of Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz, a story of a boxer from the backward community.

It’s worth mentioning that Anurag and Ranjith had met a few months ago in Mumbai. The former has publicly admitted that he’s a fan of Ranjith’s work and that he eagerly looks forward to his films.

Arya shared these pictures online.

However, latest reports suggest that the movie is a story set in North Chennai, a setting that Pa Ranjith had explored previously in his film Madras, which featured Karthi. This film will shine the spotlight on boxing clubs in North Chennai.

Apparently, Ranjith had originally planned this movie with Suriya. For reasons unknown, the plan didn’t materialize and Ranjith went ahead and roped in Arya, who is one of the fittest actors in Tamil cinema.

Arya was last seen on screen in Magamuni, in which he played dual roles. The film, directed by Santhakumar, saw him play a hitman as well as a pious teacher practicing Brahmacharya. Santhakumar returned to direction after eight years with Magamuni, which also featured Mahima Nambiar and Induja in crucial roles.

Arya currently awaits the release of children’s film Teddy, which also stars his wife Sayyeshaa. Teddy, which is centered on a talking teddy bear and its relationship with a police officer, has been directed by Sakthi Soundarajan.

