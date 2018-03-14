Bhagyashree to make a comeback with 2 States Telugu remake

Maine Pyar Kiya actor Bhagyashree, last seen on screen in 2010 film Red Alert: The War Within, is all set to make a comeback to the silver-screen with the Telugu remake of 2 States, an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s best-selling novel of the same name. To be directed by debutant Venkat Reddy, a former associate of hit Telugu director VV Vinayak, the film will star actor-writer Adivi Sesh, most popular for co-writing Kshanam and veteran actor Rajasekhar’s daughter Shivani, who will be launched via this project.

In a statement, the makers announced that Bhagyashree will reprise Revathy’s role from the original. The makers have confirmed that the project will be officially launched on March 24 via a customary puja ceremony. Sometime last year, reports made the rounds that the project will be made Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni. Even though Chaitanya later denied being approached in the first place, the news about him and his then girlfriend Samantha coming together for this project made quite a buzz.

“The project was originally supposed to happen with Naga Chaitanya. The idea was even discussed but for some reason the plan didn’t materialize. Finally, Adivi Sesh was signed and the makers are currently finalising the rest of the cast and crew. The principal shooting will commence from next month or later this month,” a source told Hindustan Times.

