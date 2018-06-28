Bigg Boss 2 Tamil, episode 12: Balaji misbehaves with Nithya, no one stands up for her

The Bigg Boss Tamil episode had the slaves in the house continuing their task. Senrayan again tries to convince Nithya about getting together with her estranged husband, Balaji, but Nithya says that she cannot continue to forgive him. Balaji loses his temper again and proves her right. He uses abusive words and asks her why she came on the show if she doesn’t depend on him. This comes after Senrayan says that she would need Balaji’s help to raise their child. To this Nithya replies, “I haven’t depended on him in the last one year. I am only okay with being friends.”

After this Balaji refuses to give her any tasks. Bigg Boss ends the master vs slave task and asks the male team to nominate one bad employee and one good master. The men’s team discusses and chooses Daniel as the best master, and Nithya as the worst slave as according to them she did less work. Nithya explains that she tried to ask for work, but her master, who happened to be Balaji refused to give her any tasks.

The next luxury budget task is announced by the Bigg Boss. The women in the house become the masters, and men become slaves. This task starts with problems because of Balaji and Nithya’s personal equation. Even as slave, Balaji continues to use abusive words and do the task with an attitude. Surprisingly, no one in the house stands up for Nithya. Not even the women in the house stop him from demeaning her. They all tell her to get away from him, or ignore him.

Later, Vaishnavi is also sworn at for asking for a cup of coffee. The men find it hard to take orders from women. Daniel and Balaji are not able to take it sportingly. While women were treated like slaves and acted like one, men are not able to accept even basic orders. Mahat, Sharik and Senrayan are the only three men who are treating the task seriously.

Ramya hates the fact that people have just been fighting recently in the house and she misses her family. So when Yaashika pointedly told her to leave when Balaji got irritated, Ramya told Nithya to not make the problem worse, followed by Yaashika who asked her to leave. Nithya broke down in front of Mumtaz and said that it looked to her like housemates were targeting her. Mumtaz then told her that if she thought she was right, then she shouldn’t pay heed to what others have to say even if she has to stand alone.

An announcement is made by Bigg Boss later that the men should entertain their masters in the house in the evening. Senrayan entertains the women with his fun dance moves while Balaji and Daniel imitate a few housemates and Sharik and Mahat dance in the entire house. Ponnambalam, Senrayan win prizes for the task and the day comes to an end.

