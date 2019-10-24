Bigil director Atlee confirms Telugu debut, will team up with Jr NTR

regional-movies

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 10:16 IST

Director Atlee, who is gearing up for the release of Vijay starrer Bigil, has confirmed that he will soon make his Telugu debut with a yet-untitled project starring Jr NTR in the lead.

Speaking at the pre-release event of Whistle, the Telugu dubbed version of Bigil in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Atlee dropped a hint about his Telugu debut.

“I am indebted to the Telugu audience. I have been longing to direct a Telugu film and my wish is going to be fulfilled soon. Jr. NTR is a good-hearted and transparent person. He always leaves a heart-warming message for my every film and I am thankful for his support,” Atlee was quoted in a report by Cinema Express.

Talking about Bigil, Atlee said: “Atrocities against women is one of the major topics of discussion in our country today. So, we thought of making an emotional film which can make a difference to the society, highlighting such issues in an artistic way.

Bigil marks the third collaboration of Atlee and Vijay after Theri and Mersal. Produced by AGS Entertainment on a staggering budget of Rs 180 crore, the film releases on Friday in over 4000 screens worldwide.

Vijay plays dual roles in Bigil, which has been directed by Atlee. It also stars Jackie Shroff, Nayanthara, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in crucial roles.

Vijay will be seen playing the father as well as the son. As the father, he plays a local rowdy and the son will be seen as football coach of a women’s team.

Vijay underwent special training to get under the skin of the coach’s character. To shoot pivotal portion of the film in a football stadium, the makers spent a huge sum of Rs 6 crore and erected a stadium.

