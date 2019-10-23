Vijay’s Bigil becomes fourth Tamil film to get a Twitter emoji

regional-movies

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:57 IST

Vijay’s upcoming big budget sports drama Bigil, which is set to release on Friday, has become the fourth Tamil film to have an emoji on micro blogging platform, Twitter. Made on a staggering budget of Rs 180 crore and to be released in Telugu as well, Twitter on Wednesday launched an official emoji for Bigil for the film.

The three other Tamil films with Twitter emoji include Mersal, Kaala and NGK. Bigil is the second Vijay starrer to get an emoji. It has been learnt from reliable sources that the film has already done pre-release business of Rs 200 crore, emerging as a safe bet for the producers.

Vijay plays dual roles in Bigil, which has been directed by Atlee. Vijay will be seen playing the father as well as the son in the film. As the father, Vijay plays a local rowdy and the son will be seen as football coach of a women’s team. It also stars Jackie Shroff, Nayanthara, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in crucial roles.

Vijay underwent special training to get under the skin of the coach’s character. Directed by Atlee, who has collaborated with Vijay for the third time, the film has been produced by AGS Entertainment.

Also read: Shraddha Srinath wows fans with inspiring weight transformation: ‘Do it for yourself, not for Instagram’

The makers reportedly spent a whopping Rs 6 crore and erected a stadium to shoot a pivotal portion of the film. The film also stars Nayanthara, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in crucial roles. The film has music by AR Rahman, who had said in an interview that he hasn’t worked on this film’s genre in south India.

“I have done this genre in Hollywood but this would be the first time in south India. Atlee is a fan of my films like Lagaan and Pele. He’s heard these soundtracks and he is musically very passionate. I enjoy working with such director who gets involved in music composing,” Rahman said in an interview to a popular entertainment portal.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 17:57 IST