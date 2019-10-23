e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 23, 2019

Vijay’s Bigil becomes fourth Tamil film to get a Twitter emoji

Vijay’s Bigil is his second film to get a Twitter emoji.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:57 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Vijay plays dual roles in Bigil.
Vijay plays dual roles in Bigil.
         

Vijay’s upcoming big budget sports drama Bigil, which is set to release on Friday, has become the fourth Tamil film to have an emoji on micro blogging platform, Twitter. Made on a staggering budget of Rs 180 crore and to be released in Telugu as well, Twitter on Wednesday launched an official emoji for Bigil for the film.

The three other Tamil films with Twitter emoji include Mersal, Kaala and NGK. Bigil is the second Vijay starrer to get an emoji. It has been learnt from reliable sources that the film has already done pre-release business of Rs 200 crore, emerging as a safe bet for the producers.

Vijay plays dual roles in Bigil, which has been directed by Atlee. Vijay will be seen playing the father as well as the son in the film. As the father, Vijay plays a local rowdy and the son will be seen as football coach of a women’s team. It also stars Jackie Shroff, Nayanthara, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in crucial roles.

Vijay underwent special training to get under the skin of the coach’s character. Directed by Atlee, who has collaborated with Vijay for the third time, the film has been produced by AGS Entertainment.

Also read: Shraddha Srinath wows fans with inspiring weight transformation: ‘Do it for yourself, not for Instagram’

The makers reportedly spent a whopping Rs 6 crore and erected a stadium to shoot a pivotal portion of the film. The film also stars Nayanthara, Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in crucial roles. The film has music by AR Rahman, who had said in an interview that he hasn’t worked on this film’s genre in south India.

“I have done this genre in Hollywood but this would be the first time in south India. Atlee is a fan of my films like Lagaan and Pele. He’s heard these soundtracks and he is musically very passionate. I enjoy working with such director who gets involved in music composing,” Rahman said in an interview to a popular entertainment portal.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 17:57 IST

tags
top news
Centre announces ownership rights in unauthorised colonies, jabs Kejriwal
Centre announces ownership rights in unauthorised colonies, jabs Kejriwal
In revival plan for MTNL and BSNL, cabinet announces merger of the two
In revival plan for MTNL and BSNL, cabinet announces merger of the two
39 found dead in lorry container near London, 25-yr-old man arrested: Cops
39 found dead in lorry container near London, 25-yr-old man arrested: Cops
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Exercise ‘utmost caution’, India’s advisory to citizens visiting Turkey
Exercise ‘utmost caution’, India’s advisory to citizens visiting Turkey
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
Metro Matters: What can we do to make Delhi breathable?
trending topics
Malaika Arora BirthdaySonia GandhiIndian ArmySatya Pal MalikDeepika PadukoneKathua Rape Case
don't miss
latest news
India News
Regional Movies