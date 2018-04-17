Celebs’ plans for Akshaya Tritaya

Akshaya Tritiya is a festival that calls for a new beginning, and people often celebrate the auspiciousness of the festival by buying valuable items. An annual spring celebration for Hindus and Jains, it is considered to be one of the most important days in the year to start a new venture or business or to buy gold. We spoke to celebrities about their plans for the day and their memories of the festival.

Amruta Khanvilkar

I am planning to buy a typical Maharashtrian jewellery set for my mom. One particular memory of the festival that I have is when I purchased my car, a luxury sedan, a few years ago. It was my first automatic car and that is why that year was a very special Akshaya Tritiya.

Hruta Durgule

Hruta Durgule

This time, I’m planning to buy a gold nath (nose pin). My grandma’s birthday falls on Akshay Tritiya according to the Hindu calender, so on that occasion, all my relatives get together and spend time with each other. This is one of the muhurta of the one-thirtieth days (Sade Teen), thus one can begin any new task on this day, as it is considered auspicious to do so.

Aastad Kale

Aastad Kale

I was planning to book a new car and buy some gold for my parents. But I will be cancelling the car right now. My best memory of the festival is when I bought my first car eight years ago.

Suyash Tilak

Suyash Tilak

We have a small puja at home every year on this day. It is then followed by some purchases by my parents, if required. Usually, we buy gold or vehicles. Most of our vehicles were bought on this day.

Piyush Ranade

Piyush Ranade

This year, we won't celebrate the festival as I lost my grandfather. However, every year, we perform a puja and buy something new or some gold on Akshaya Tritiya. I believe it is a religious way to become rich. Also, I make it a point to donate something to the underprivileged on this day.