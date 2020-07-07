Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife Meghna pens note on late actor, promises to celebrate him: ‘Together we will always be, for all eternity’

regional-movies

The family of late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja recently united for a get-together in his memory, pictures of which were shared by his wife Meghana on Instagram. She mentioned that since the meaning of his name is ‘celebration’, they would remember him in the same way.

Sharing the family pictures on Instagram, Meghna wrote, “My Dearest Chiru .... Chiru is a CELEBRATION... has always been, is and will always be... I know u wouldn’t have liked it any other way! Chiru,the reason i smile... what he has given me is most precious... MY FAMILY.. the JUST US... together we will always be for all eternity baby ma.. and each day will be just the way u like it! Filled with Love, laughter, pranks, honesty and most importantly Togetherness WE LOVE YOU BABY MA!”

While one picture shows a portrait of Chiranjeevi with flowers on each side, the two other pictures show the men and the women of the family huddled together for family pictures. All of them can be seen smiling for the camera as they sit in front of Chiranjeevi’s portrait.

Meghna had shared the news of her pregnancy last month along with a heartfelt note. She’d written, “You love me so much that you just couldn’t leave me behind alone, could you? Our little one is your precious gift to me – a symbol of our love – and I’m eternally grateful to you for this sweet miracle. I can’t wait to bring you back to earth, as our child. I can’t wait to hold you again. Can’t wait to see your smile again. Can’t wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours light up the entire room. I will wait for you and you wait for me on the other side.”

Chiranjeevi passed away on June 7 at a private hospital in Bengaluru . He was 39 and had suffered a cardiac arrest, leaving the entire country in shock and grief.

