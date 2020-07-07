e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife Meghna pens note on late actor, promises to celebrate him: ‘Together we will always be, for all eternity’

Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife Meghna pens note on late actor, promises to celebrate him: ‘Together we will always be, for all eternity’

Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife Meghana has shared pictures from a family gatheringgettogether held in his memory along with a goodbye note.

regional-movies Updated: Jul 07, 2020 14:18 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife shared a few pictures from a family gathering.
Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife shared a few pictures from a family gathering.
         

The family of late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja recently united for a get-together in his memory, pictures of which were shared by his wife Meghana on Instagram. She mentioned that since the meaning of his name is ‘celebration’, they would remember him in the same way.

Sharing the family pictures on Instagram, Meghna wrote, “My Dearest Chiru .... Chiru is a CELEBRATION... has always been, is and will always be... I know u wouldn’t have liked it any other way! Chiru,the reason i smile... what he has given me is most precious... MY FAMILY.. the JUST US... together we will always be for all eternity baby ma.. and each day will be just the way u like it! Filled with Love, laughter, pranks, honesty and most importantly Togetherness WE LOVE YOU BABY MA!”

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

While one picture shows a portrait of Chiranjeevi with flowers on each side, the two other pictures show the men and the women of the family huddled together for family pictures. All of them can be seen smiling for the camera as they sit in front of Chiranjeevi’s portrait.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s dialogue from Dil Bechara goes viral, fans flood Twitter with emotional memes

Meghna had shared the news of her pregnancy last month along with a heartfelt note. She’d written, “You love me so much that you just couldn’t leave me behind alone, could you? Our little one is your precious gift to me – a symbol of our love – and I’m eternally grateful to you for this sweet miracle. I can’t wait to bring you back to earth, as our child. I can’t wait to hold you again. Can’t wait to see your smile again. Can’t wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours light up the entire room. I will wait for you and you wait for me on the other side.”

Chiranjeevi passed away on June 7 at a private hospital in Bengaluru . He was 39 and had suffered a cardiac arrest, leaving the entire country in shock and grief.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Chinese envoy to Nepal in fresh row for her meetings with political leaders
Chinese envoy to Nepal in fresh row for her meetings with political leaders
The Middle Kingdom’s rush of blood and the need for strong Indian deterrence
The Middle Kingdom’s rush of blood and the need for strong Indian deterrence
BJP relying on the Kashmir issue to stitch Bengal strategy
BJP relying on the Kashmir issue to stitch Bengal strategy
US military to stand with India in conflict with China, indicates White House official
US military to stand with India in conflict with China, indicates White House official
BJP is LeBron James of elections, Congress a dilettante: Sanjay Jha
BJP is LeBron James of elections, Congress a dilettante: Sanjay Jha
Phone call at 8.45 am, then a video call: The backstory of the PLA’s pullback
Phone call at 8.45 am, then a video call: The backstory of the PLA’s pullback
Supreme Court grants bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra
Supreme Court grants bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra
Watch: IAF’s Chinook, Apache & MiG-29 conduct night ops at India-China border
Watch: IAF’s Chinook, Apache & MiG-29 conduct night ops at India-China border
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In