e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 07, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of cardiac arrest at 39

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of cardiac arrest at 39

Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja has died after a cardiac arrest on Sunday. He was 39 years old.

regional-movies Updated: Jun 07, 2020 18:28 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja died in Bengaluru.
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja died in Bengaluru.
         

Popular Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja breathed his last on Sunday at a private hospital in Bengaluru due to cardiac arrest. He was 39. As per a report by Deccan Herald, he complained of breathlessness and severe chest pain on Saturday. On Sunday afternoon, he was rushed to a hospital in unresponsive state. He reportedly suffered a heart attack.

Several film personalities took to Twitter to express their shock and condolences over Chiranjeevi’s sudden demise.

Actor Sanjana Galrani tweeted: “Cannot believe and I’m in immense shocking state of mind to know that #chiranjeevisarja is no more, very saddening , my condolences to his family and @meghanaraj at this time of pain and sorrow. Cannot yet digest this fact, my hands are shivering as I write this msg (sic).”

Priyamani tweeted: “Shocked to hear about #chiranjeevisarja‘s demise!!! Can never forget his smiling face. My deepest condolences to the whole family (sic).”

Actor Sai Kumar tweeted: Shocked and unbelievable! Deeply saddened by untimely demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja. My condolences to family and friends (sic).”

Chiranjeevi made his acting debut with 2009 Kannada film Vayaputra. Nephew of popular Tamil actor Arjun and grandson of veteran actor Shakti Prasad, he had starred in over 20 films. His last release was Kannada action-drama Shivarjuna, which released earlier this year.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor takes a backseat as Riddhima can’t stop gushing over Alia Bhatt, her sister Shaheen. See pics

Some of his other popular films include Varadanayaka, Whistle, Ram-Leela, Bhajari and Khaki among others.

In 2018, Chiranjeevi married actor Meghna Raj. The couple were in love and dated each other for quite some time before entering wedlock.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
China defends fight against coronavirus, says US was informed on January 4
China defends fight against coronavirus, says US was informed on January 4
‘ When Indira Gandhi tried to subvert democracy...’: Shah rakes Emergency
‘ When Indira Gandhi tried to subvert democracy...’: Shah rakes Emergency
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
Woman with alleged links to ISIS tests Covid-19 positive in NIA custody
Woman with alleged links to ISIS tests Covid-19 positive in NIA custody
Security forces kill five terrorists in 12-hour operation in J-K’s Shopian
Security forces kill five terrorists in 12-hour operation in J-K’s Shopian
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of cardiac arrest at 39
Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of cardiac arrest at 39
Sonu Sood is a face, BJP running the show from behind: Sanjay Raut
Sonu Sood is a face, BJP running the show from behind: Sanjay Raut
Watch: MP hospital ties 80-year-old man to bed after family failed to pay dues
Watch: MP hospital ties 80-year-old man to bed after family failed to pay dues
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In