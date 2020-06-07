Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies of cardiac arrest at 39

regional-movies

Popular Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja breathed his last on Sunday at a private hospital in Bengaluru due to cardiac arrest. He was 39. As per a report by Deccan Herald, he complained of breathlessness and severe chest pain on Saturday. On Sunday afternoon, he was rushed to a hospital in unresponsive state. He reportedly suffered a heart attack.

Several film personalities took to Twitter to express their shock and condolences over Chiranjeevi’s sudden demise.

Actor Sanjana Galrani tweeted: “Cannot believe and I’m in immense shocking state of mind to know that #chiranjeevisarja is no more, very saddening , my condolences to his family and @meghanaraj at this time of pain and sorrow. Cannot yet digest this fact, my hands are shivering as I write this msg (sic).”

Priyamani tweeted: “Shocked to hear about #chiranjeevisarja‘s demise!!! Can never forget his smiling face. My deepest condolences to the whole family (sic).”

Actor Sai Kumar tweeted: Shocked and unbelievable! Deeply saddened by untimely demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja. My condolences to family and friends (sic).”

Chiranjeevi made his acting debut with 2009 Kannada film Vayaputra. Nephew of popular Tamil actor Arjun and grandson of veteran actor Shakti Prasad, he had starred in over 20 films. His last release was Kannada action-drama Shivarjuna, which released earlier this year.

Some of his other popular films include Varadanayaka, Whistle, Ram-Leela, Bhajari and Khaki among others.

In 2018, Chiranjeevi married actor Meghna Raj. The couple were in love and dated each other for quite some time before entering wedlock.

