Cinematographer Ravi Varman opts out of Shankar’s Indian 2

regional-movies

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:32 IST

Well-known lensman Ravi Varman has opted out of Shankar’s upcoming magnum opus Indian 2, which is due to begin its shoot from August 19 in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. Varman chose to exit the project to keep himself available for Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan which is expected to start rolling from December 2019.

According to the industry grapevine, Varman sought Shankar’s permission to exit the project as he can’t juggle between both the projects once he starts working on both of them.

Meanwhile, Shankar has already found a replacement for Varman. Cinematographer Rathnavelu, who had previously worked with the filmmaker in Rajinikanth’s Enthiran, has been roped in to crank the camera.

Also read: MLA alleges Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal ‘flaunting drugged state’ at party, Milind Deora refutes claims

Indian 2 marks the reunion of Shankar and Kamal Haasan after two decades. Having teased fans with the first poster of the film on the occasion of Pongal earlier this year, the makers are now geared up to complete shooting the project as planned in a span of next six months.

The film, which will be produced on a lavish budget, will also star Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Priya Bhavani Shankar among others.

Talking to Times of India, Rakul said: “It’s a sequel to one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema and I’m really kicked about being a part of it. I was excited when I was offered the role because it’s a Shankar-Kamal Haasan combination and getting a chance to work with legends like that so early in my career is an opportunity I did not want to miss. Though I am yet to sign it officially, I’m looking forward to start shooting for it.”

Shankar is currently on a location hunt in Guntur where he wants to shoot some crucial portion of the film, which will have music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 16:32 IST