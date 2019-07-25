Aishwarya Rai confirms she is working with her ‘guru’ Mani Ratnam in his magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was last seen in Fanney Khan, will soon begin working in Mani Ratnam’s ambitious new film, Ponniyin Selvan. The actor, who was in Chennai for an event, also spoke about her special relationship with the ace Tamil director.

Confirming the news about her participation in the film, she was quoted in The Hindu as saying: “I will confirm that I am doing the film. I am on this journey with him, and it will be an honour to be a part of anything Mani chooses to do ever.”

“I don’t think it will be fair to override Mani sir and speak about the project. He’s my guru. I started my first film ever (Iruvar) with him, and even though there’s such warmth and familiarity in our professional relationship today, it’s his wish to share details with the world whenever he chooses to.”

Ponniyin Selvan (Son of Kaveri) is a popular Tamil classic, written by Kalki Krishnamurthy and is based on the early life of Chola ruler, Rajaraja Chola I, who was born as Arulmozhivarman. Aishwarya is rumoured to be playing his wife, and an antagonist in the film. The film will have an ensemble cast including Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Amala Paul. Aishwarya, who started her film career with Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar, has worked with the ace director in films like Raavan and Guru in the past.

The actor was in the US on a vacation with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. Pictures of their meeting with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in New York and family dinner with her sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s daughter Navya Naveli in the Big Apple were eagerly lapped up by her many fans.

