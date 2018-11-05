Dev teaser: Karthi is a passionate biker in love. Watch video

Karthi’s upcoming film Dev features the actor in the role of a passionate biker. The teaser of the film released on Monday and promises to be a slick action movie. In the trailer, Karthi as Dev speaks about two different kinds of individuals. First, the kind that chose to practically live their lives working in corporate offices, falling in love half-heatedly and leaving their passion behind. The second kind, choose a path that would compliment a passion and go full throttle to achieve goals and love fiercely. He is, of course, the latter variety.

The film will see Rakul Preet, who had earlier worked with Karthi in Theeran Adigaram Ondru, play the lead role. The chemistry between the two actors is crackling and will play a big part in the film. The pressure that the youth give in to in this millennium will also be portrayed in the film.

The film also has some great action scenes and bike racing sequences. The teaser shows a glimpse of both. The bike shots are especially beautiful.

Directed by Rajath Ravishankar, the road movie has great visuals thanks to cinematographer Velraj. Harris Jayaraj has composed the music for the film which has Ramya Krishnan and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

Karthi was last seen in the rural family drama Kadai Kutty Singam, which revolved around a joint family and conflicts that rose in the family. Sayyesshaa played the role of the female lead in the film.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 17:20 IST