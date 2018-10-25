Karthi looks ready to race in Dev’s first look. See pic

The first look of actor Karthi’s upcoming film, Dev, was shared online on Thursday. Dev, also starring Rakul Preet will see Karthi in an role that is very different from the farmer he played in his last outing, Kadaikutty Singham. Dev’s first look features Karthi in a stylish leather jacket, black tee and a pair of denims. He is holding a helmet, standing in front of a stunning bike. Karthi also sports a rugged look complete with a beard.

Production stills from Dev were also shared on social media, in which Karthi, Rakul Preet and the crew can be seen preparing to shoot. The film has been shot in and around Mt Everest and Manali, where the crew was stranded for a few days due to floods.

Karthi had then released a statement, in which he said, “We actually had to shoot particular scenes in the ambience of rainfalls or snowfalls. Apparently, things were perfect with gentle rains and even the weather forecast didn’t have an alarming situation, which was until yesterday. But the situation got worsened with unceasing landslides and floods, where the huge rocks started rolling down the hills and hampering the vehicular traffic and movement. I was stranded inside the car for nearly 4-5 hours and was later insisted to stay in a nearby village for safety purpose. What’s more deplorable is that 140 members are being isolated there without any communication at the mountain top (sic).”

Dev also stars Ramya Krishnan and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. Actor Karthik will also be seen in a cameo in the film. Dev is simultaneously being shot in Telugu and has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 50 crore. The film is produced by Prince Pictures in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment. The film will mark the debut of Rajath Ravishankar as director.

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 21:30 IST