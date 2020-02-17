Doctor first look: Sivakarthikeyan poses with bloodied hands and surgical knife

regional-movies

The first look poster of Sivakarthikeyan starrer Doctor was unveiled on Monday on the occasion of the actor’s 34th birthday. The poster features Sivakarthikeyan seated cross-legged on a chair with bloodied hands and surgical knife.

The project marks the maiden collaboration of Nelson of Kolamavu Kokila fame with Sivakarthikeyan. Tipped to be an action comedy, the film marks the Tamil debut of Priyanka Mohan.

In a recent interview, Nelson said the film is an action comedy. While one half of the film will take place in Chennai, the other half will be set in Goa.

Nelson revealed that the film has been titled Doctor because it has elements that are related to doctors. Siva will sport a new look and has knocked off some kilos, too. It’s still yet unknown if Siva plays a doctor in the film or poses as one to take revenge.

Nelson revealed that he and Siva go back a long way. They’ve known each other for close to 14 years.

“Siva and I go back a long way; we’ve known each other for almost 14 years now. We’ve always wanted to work together. This script began as a small idea and I soon developed it. He liked the story and things fell in place. I am super happy to work with my friends Siva and Anirudh again,” Nelson added.

Vinay Rai has been signed to play the antagonist. Vinay, who was last seen playing a negative role in Mysskin’s Thupparivaalan, was the first choice for the role and he was signed even before Sivakarthikeyan came on board.

If all goes as planned, Doctor will hit the screens this summer. The film, which has been jointly produced by KJR Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions, has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

The regular shooting commenced December 6 last year in Chennai. While K Vijay Karthik will crank the camera, Nirmal will take care of editing. DRK Kiran will take care of art direction and Anb-Ariv will handle the stunts.

