First look of Vada Chennai out, Dhanush releases two posters

Actor Dhanush on Thursday unveiled the first look of his upcoming film Vada Chennai, which marks his reunion with filmmaker Vetrimaaran, with who he’s worked in his career best films such as Pollathavan and Aadukalam. Dhanush shared two posters and wrote that he plays a character called Anbu, whose name goes beyond the character. Going by the two posters, we see two different sides to Dhanush’s character. In a poster that features other actors too, we see Dhanush stepping out of a police van, smiling at Aishwarya Rajesh in distance. In the second poster, we see him with a knife in his mouth and climbing what appears to be a rope.

While it was speculated that the Dhanush plays a gangster in the film, in his interview to Tamil magazine, Vetrimaaran revealed that the actor plays an aspiring carom player in the film, which will be released in three parts and the first one is slated for release in June.

Produced on a lavish budget of Rs 60 crore, Vetrimaaran said that despite knowing that his market value as a director is around Rs 45 crore, Dhanush had no qualms producing the film on a high budget. The first part of the film captures the life of Dhanush’s character from age 15 to 30. Vetrimaaran said Dhanush’s effort for the film is unparalleled, and that he had to do two commercial films to raise funds for this project. Apparently, Dhanush had set aside 200 days to shoot three parts of the film.

The film also stars Andrea, Aishwarya Rajesh, Daniel Balaji and Ameer in pivotal roles. Having recently wrapped up the shoot of the first part in the trilogy, Dhanush is currently busy shooting for Maari 2. From June, he’s expected to commence work on his second directorial which is rumoured to also star Akkineni Nagarjuna.

