From Vidya Balan to Balakrishna, who plays who in NTR biopic Mahanayakudu

NTR biopic, which is set to release in two parts as Kathanayakudu and Mahanayakudu, is one of the most looked forward films this year. The film has a stunning cast portraying a host of characters including actors and politicians, who helped shape up the life of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Senior. The two-part series is produced by NBK film and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. The music for the film is scored by MM Keeravani.

Here is the list of who plays who in the film.

Nandamuri Balakrishna will play the role of his father NTR in the biopic.

Nandamuri Kalyanram will play the role of his father Nandamuri Harikrishna.

Rana Daggubati will play the role of politician Chandrababu Naidu.

Vidya Balan will play the role of Basava Tarakam, NTR first wife in the film.

Rakul Preet will play the role of late actor Sridevi who has shared screen space with NTR multiple times.

Nithya Menen will play the role of actor Savitri, whose biopic had a successful run at the box office in 2018.

Sumanth will play the role of his grandfather Akkineni Nageswar Rao.

Pranitha Subash expected to play the role of Krishna Kumari.

Brahmanandam expected to play the role of Relangi.

Dr Bharath Reddy will portray the role of Daggubati Venkateswara Rao.

The NTR biopic was initially expected to be directed by Teja, who was even present at the beginning of the film. However, reportedly due to creative differences with actor Balakrishna, the director backed out of the project.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 18:58 IST