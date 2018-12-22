NTR biopic trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna as NTR steals the show. Watch video

The NTR biopic, which will release in two parts as Kathanayukudu and Mahanayakudu, will portray the rise of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao as an actor and as a politician. The trailer of the film, highlights how NTR left his day job for acting and how his role as lord Krishna in a movie catapulted him into stardom.

Nandamuri Balakrishna as NTR plays a loving husband and a caring leader, who at one point says that if he deemed cinema to be a hurdle for his service towards people, he would leave cinema behind.

One of the producers asks, if you see your fans for free and be one among them, why will they buy tickets to see your movies? But contrary to this, hordes of fans flocked to the theatres to see him perform.

The trailer also shows how NTR decided to stand for the people and why he joined politics. Vidya Balan as Basava Tarakam is seen supporting her husband through thick and thin, except when he decides to join politics. She tells him, “Now people see you as God, but when you go to the other side they will bring you down.”

The trailer did not introduce other key players in the film such as Rana Daggubati and Nandamuri Kalyanram who play Chandrababu Naidu and Nandamuri Harikrishna respectively.

Kathanayakudu is slated to release on January 9, 2019 and Mahanayakudu is slated to release on February 7, 2019.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 14:08 IST