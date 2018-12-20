Vidya Balan’s first look from NTR biopic out, see her as Basava Tarakam

Actor Vidya Balan’s first look from her debut Telugu film, NTR biopic, was revealed on Thursday on social media. NBK Films, Nandamuri Balakrishna’s production house, released the photo on their Twitter handle and captioned it, “Basavatharakkama with Tarakarama (NTR).” In the picture, Vidya is dressed in a traditional south Indian silk sari and jewelry. She is playing the harmonium while actor Balakrishna, who plays the role of his father NTR in the film, sits besides her.

Basava Tarakam was NTR’s first wife, who was also NTR’s maternal uncle’s daughter. NTR had married Basava Tarakam when he was all of 20 and they became parents to eight sons and four daughters.

NTR Biopic is slated to release in two parts titled Kathanayakudu, which will portray the rise of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao as an actor, and Mahanayakudu, which will portray his political rise to the seat of power. The two films are directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and will star Rana Daggubati as the current chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is NTR’s son-in-law.

The film will also have Rakul Preet in the role of Sridevi and Nithya Menen as Savitri. Their first look was also released on social media. Coincidentally, Nithya Menen will also play the role of J Jayalalitha in a biopic titled The Iron Lady, to be directed by Priyadarshini.

Just when Balakrishna announced that he would be doing a biopic on his father, director Ram Gopal Varma revealed that he would be making a film about NTR from the perspective of his second wife, Lakshmi Parvathy.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 15:45 IST