Ganpati Bappa Morya!

From a happy and content world to a corruption-free nation, celebs share what they would like Bappa to bring to fruition. As Ganeshotsav began yesterday, celebs talk about their special plans for the festival and how they would like to celebrate.

Swapnil Joshi, actor

My plans this year: Last year was special because technically, it was Maayra’s first Ganeshotsav where she was aware of what was happening. This year, it is Raghav’s first festival and he will experience the devotion and spirit of Bappa’s homecoming. This year also marks the 68th year of Ganeshotsav celebrations at our home. It started in 1960, when my father (Mohan Anant Joshi) was born and, ever since, we have been welcoming Bappa home. The rituals and traditions remain the same. However, we have now have a permanent idol and identical decorations every year.

What I wish for: Success, happiness and contentment for all. I have been blessed to have peace of mind in my life, and I hope and pray people are able to achieve it too. I hope people start taking it easy, spread love and be happy and content.

Tejaswini Pandit, actor

My plans this year: This year, I am not going to get a typical idol and instead I have decided to go with Tree Ganesha. This interesting concept is that of making an idol out of red soil and fertilisers. Also, you sow four seeds at the bottom of the idol, which could grow into plants once you place it in your garden. I will be decorating with real flowers and completing doing away with plastic or polystyrene. The idea is to have an eco-friendly celebration and promote it too.

What I wish for: I would like to wish for Bappa to completely remove corruption from our nation. India can be so much more if only we got rid of corruption. Also, if the nation benefits, it will eventually benefit every person on an individual level too.

Harshwardhan Wavare, singer and music composer

My plans this year: The festival gives me the opportunity to raise my consciousness to higher planes of awareness, bringing together purity and traditions. I am looking forward to the aartis, special foods, modaks and togetherness with family and friends.

My plans this year: We are responsible for what we do and I believe what goes around comes around. I would like Bappa to let everyone realise the importance of improving. This change will help bring a transformation all over.

Jui Gadkari, actor

My plans this year: My Ganeshotsav plans are fixed every year. I celebrate it with my entire family. This year, it is going to be one big celebration with all of my loved ones in Karjat. I am looking forward to doing good work this year. And, I hope Bappa blesses me with a new project this Ganeshotsav.

What I wish for: There are a lot of good things in this world. So, even if we get one good thing in our country that will be enough. To be precise, I would like to see a lot more of self-discipline and an uncorrupted atmosphere. We should definitely look at changing that.

Gauri Nalawade

My plans this year: I am looking forward to spending quality time with my family. Because of our hectic schedules we hardly get time together. So, Ganeshotsav will be dedicated to them.

What I wish for: I would like Bappa to help us spread more kindness towards each other and collective empathy.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 15:26 IST