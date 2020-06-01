Happy birthday R Madhavan: 5 films that helped him reinvent chocolate boy image

regional-movies

Actor R Madhavan, who rose to stardom with his charming looks over the last two decades, has come a long way in building a very successful career and on screen image. Despite his strong performances in roles out of his comfort zones in films such as Aayutha Ezhuthu and Irudhi Suttru, Madhavan is mostly celebrated for his romantic avatars. On the occasion of his 50th birthday, we take a look at five films in his career that helped him reinvent his chocolate boy image.

1. Kannathil Muthamittal

After starring in a slate of romantic films in the initial years of his career, Madhavan’s first shot at reinventing his chocolate boy image came in the form of Mani Ratnam’s critically-acclaimed Tamil war drama Kannathil Muthamittal. Set against a war backdrop, the film narrates the story through the eyes of a young girl and her foster parents, played by Madhavan and Simran. The film tracks the journey of the girl who decides to meet her biological mother Shyama (Nandita Das), a militant in Sri Lanka. Madhavan’s performance in the film is still considered one of his career-best.

2. Anbe Sivam

In the Sundar C-directed Anbe Sivam, Madhavan plays an ad-filmmaker who strikes an unlikely friendship with Kamal Haasan, a staunch communist when they go on a life-changing road trip. Even though it mostly plays out like a satire, the film extracted some very fine performances from both its lead actors. The film allowed Madhavan to shed his romantic avatar and try his hand at comedy. He was phenomenal in his role and made a strong impact, despite sharing screen space with a veteran like Kamal Haasan.

3. Aayutha Ezhuthu

In his third collaboration with filmmaker Mani Ratnam, Madhavan was seen playing a reckless goon Inba Sekar, a character that will go down as one of the finest in his career. Aayutha Ezhuthu pitted Madhavan against Suriya and Siddharth in roles which saw the three of them stand their ground and deliver standout performances. The refreshing aspect about seeing Madhavan play Inba Sekar, a ruthless thug, was proof of his versatility to embrace and nail any character. His performance in the film fetched him a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

4. Irudhi Suttru

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the sports drama Irudhi Suttru saw R Madhavan return to Tamil cinema after a hiatus of four years. Playing a grumpy, foul-mouthed boxing coach, the film portrayed Madhavan in ways most mainstream heroes won’t be willing to see themselves on the screen. The story is about a washed-out coach’s shot at redemption when he finds a protégé with all the qualities of a champion, but the spotlight also stays on the unison of two eccentrically diverse personalities and their common goal. Madhavan breathes life into the role of a grumpy coach with ease and élan, stamping his class all over.

5. Vikram Vedha

Directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, Vikram Vedha saw Madhavan playing a no-nonsense encounter cop and he was a treat to watch. Pushkar-Gayatri borrow the narrative structure from popular folklore Vikram Betaal, and use it very effectively to make Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi lock horns. The confrontation scenes between Madhavan and Vijay are easily the film’s best moments as they end in fireworks.

