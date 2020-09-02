Happy birthday Sudeep: Five times the Kannada star stunned in negative roles

regional-movies

Actor Kichcha Sudeep is one of the biggest stars of Kannada cinema. Despite enjoying a strong fan base for playing larger-than-life heroic characters, he has never shied away from experimenting with negative roles as well. It is not easy for a mainstream hero to boldly pick up characters with grey shades but Sudeep has been an exception. On the occasion of his 47th birthday, we list five times Sudeep stunned us in negative roles.

Dabangg 3

The Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3 saw Sudeep play a character called Bali, and he was ruthless. Sudeep worked extremely hard in building a chiseled body for this character and he stunned quite a few with his physique, especially in the shirtless climax action sequence. Despite the film’s poor run at the box-office, Sudeep earned great response for his performance.

Puli

Vijay starrer Puli saw Sudeep take big strides in Tamil cinema. In the character of Thalapathy Jalatharangan, the commander-in-chief of Vedhalapuram, he plays a character that vows to dethrone and kill Yavanarani, the queen of Vedhalapuram. Unfortunately, the film bombed at the box-office and Sudeep’s character didn’t get its due.

Kotigobba 2

KS Ravikumar’s Kotigobba 2 is another film where Sudeep plays a dual role as Sathya and Shiva. Shiva plays the baddie and he plays what you can call a modern-day Robin Hood. Sathya, on the other hand, plays a real estate agent. It’s a story that pits the brothers against each other but it comes with a major surprise.

Eega

In SS Rajamouli’s Eega, Sudeep plays a character that lusts after Samantha. It’s not a straight-out rogue character but isn’t any less menacing. Even though he plays the antagonist, what’s interesting to note is that the story rests on Sudeep’s shoulders. To visualize an imaginary house fly and act takes a lot of talent and Sudeep nails that part.

Vaalee

A Kannada remake of a widely popular Tamil film of the same name, Vaalee saw Sudeep play dual roles as twin brothers, Shiva and Deva. In Tamil, Ajith played the dual roles and the film was widely well received. While Shiva is the kind-hearted brother, Deva plays the antagonist and he’s so heartless, he ends up wooing his brother’s love.

