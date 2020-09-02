e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Happy birthday Sudeep: Five times the Kannada star stunned in negative roles

Happy birthday Sudeep: Five times the Kannada star stunned in negative roles

Happy birthday Sudeep: The popular Kannada actor, who has worked in a number of film as the lead actor, has never shied away from playing negative roles. On his birthday, presenting a list of such roles.

regional-movies Updated: Sep 02, 2020 13:19 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Happy birthday Sudeep: The actor played a negative role in SS Rajamouli’s Eega.
Happy birthday Sudeep: The actor played a negative role in SS Rajamouli’s Eega.
         

Actor Kichcha Sudeep is one of the biggest stars of Kannada cinema. Despite enjoying a strong fan base for playing larger-than-life heroic characters, he has never shied away from experimenting with negative roles as well. It is not easy for a mainstream hero to boldly pick up characters with grey shades but Sudeep has been an exception. On the occasion of his 47th birthday, we list five times Sudeep stunned us in negative roles.

Dabangg 3

 

The Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3 saw Sudeep play a character called Bali, and he was ruthless. Sudeep worked extremely hard in building a chiseled body for this character and he stunned quite a few with his physique, especially in the shirtless climax action sequence. Despite the film’s poor run at the box-office, Sudeep earned great response for his performance.

Puli

 

Vijay starrer Puli saw Sudeep take big strides in Tamil cinema. In the character of Thalapathy Jalatharangan, the commander-in-chief of Vedhalapuram, he plays a character that vows to dethrone and kill Yavanarani, the queen of Vedhalapuram. Unfortunately, the film bombed at the box-office and Sudeep’s character didn’t get its due.

Kotigobba 2

 

KS Ravikumar’s Kotigobba 2 is another film where Sudeep plays a dual role as Sathya and Shiva. Shiva plays the baddie and he plays what you can call a modern-day Robin Hood. Sathya, on the other hand, plays a real estate agent. It’s a story that pits the brothers against each other but it comes with a major surprise.

Eega

 

In SS Rajamouli’s Eega, Sudeep plays a character that lusts after Samantha. It’s not a straight-out rogue character but isn’t any less menacing. Even though he plays the antagonist, what’s interesting to note is that the story rests on Sudeep’s shoulders. To visualize an imaginary house fly and act takes a lot of talent and Sudeep nails that part.

Also read: Raveena Tandon on Kangana Ranaut’s claim that 99 per cent of Bollywood uses drugs: ‘Few bad apples cannot spoil a basket’

Vaalee

 

A Kannada remake of a widely popular Tamil film of the same name, Vaalee saw Sudeep play dual roles as twin brothers, Shiva and Deva. In Tamil, Ajith played the dual roles and the film was widely well received. While Shiva is the kind-hearted brother, Deva plays the antagonist and he’s so heartless, he ends up wooing his brother’s love.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Showdown likely as Parliament’s IT panel meets over WSJ report on Facebook
Showdown likely as Parliament’s IT panel meets over WSJ report on Facebook
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
No weekend break for MPs during monsoon session, House to function on Sat, Sun too
No weekend break for MPs during monsoon session, House to function on Sat, Sun too
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB makes first arrest in drugs case
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB makes first arrest in drugs case
‘You should have come sooner’: HC refuses to stay ‘Gunjan Saxena’ streaming
‘You should have come sooner’: HC refuses to stay ‘Gunjan Saxena’ streaming
‘Hundreds of accounts banned’: Trinamool complains to Facebook
‘Hundreds of accounts banned’: Trinamool complains to Facebook
‘Not a penalty’: All you need to know about DoPT’s ‘early retirement’ order
‘Not a penalty’: All you need to know about DoPT’s ‘early retirement’ order
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionUnlock 4

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In