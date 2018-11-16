Here’s everything to know about Akshay Kumar’s look in 2.0. Watch video, see pics

Actor Akshay Kumar, who plays Crowman in 2.0, had said that the amount of makeup he had to put on in the film is more than what he had used in his entire career. A new behind-the-scenes video of Akshay getting ready to play his role was released on Friday. It proves that Akshay was in fact not exaggerating.

Akshay shared the video on Twitter and captioned it, “My look in #2Point0 is nothing short of a technological wonder! Watch to know how it was brought to life.”

In the video, we see Akshay going through different stages of makeup. It shows the preparation of his cast for VFX, scanning his entire body, creating the mask complete with feathers and the silver hair. The video throws a light on how actors gets ready for a role that requires a lot of VFX and special effects.

The makers had also released Akshay’s different looks from the film on their social media handle. The most recent one feature hundreds of cell phones coming together to form Akshay’s body. Another shows the giant Chitti and Crowman get into a fight.

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 features Rajinikanth as scientist Vaseegaran and robot Chitti version 2.0. Amy Jackson plays his assistant and a humanoid that Chitti 2.0 is attracted to. The teaser and trailer gave birth to many hilarious memes on the internet.

The film was shot entirely in 3D and is expected to be a grand spectacle in terms of scale. Produced by Lyca Productions, 2.0 is slated to release on November 29 after being delayed multiple times due to the extensive VFX work that was needed to complete the film.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 20:14 IST