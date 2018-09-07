I am going to cut down my fees: Santosh Juvekar

For Santosh Juvekar, content has always been king. The Zenda (2007) actor was recently caught amid a controversy regarding a Dahi handi event in the city. To which, Santosh says, “It is unbelievable how people write about stuff without cross checking. No one got in touch with me to check on the incident. I wasn’t even in Pune that night. The event caused inconvenience to residents and a case was filed. The organisers did not even contact me, I was never invited, yet they used my name and image. This is ridiculous.”

The Morya actor (2011) currently appears on television in a finite weekly series. “I don’t want to do daily soaps anymore, and that is why I did not take up TV after that show. But this current series is interesting and Sameer Patil has directed it,” he says.

With respect to films, Santosh is awaiting the release of Samit Kakkad’s, Ascharya F*ck It, on a digital platform and Bhonsle, in which he stars with Manoj Bajpayee. “For me, a project has to have two strong elements, script and director. Then it doesn’t matter if the maker is new or old. I rely on a director’s vision and devotion. I have faced instances where I have been duped because the makers or the directors were unsure of the product,” he adds.

The Rege (2013) actor is visibly upset about how Marathi films are releasing on same days, causing inconvenience to its makers. “The fact that anyone and everyone is making films should be taken seriously and should be stopped. We need to get rid of these people who just make films because they have surplus money. Filmmaking is a craft. I have decided to charge only a nominal fee

for Marathi films henceforth. I will request the makers to utilise the remaining amount for the film packaging, promotion and presentation,” says Santosh.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 18:53 IST