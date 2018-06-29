I am open to working in all mediums: Raqesh Bapat

Raqesh Bapat is overwhelmed with the response his film Savita Damodar Paranjpe received at the 11th edition of the Goa Marathi Film Festival held recently. The audience gave a standing ovation to the film during its screening. Raqesh says, “The film was loved by all who watched it at the festival. So much so that we had people say, ‘It is as good as the play, if not better’. It is a great compliment as people are usually very finicky about plays and book adaptations. However, people were genuinely excited to see the film and it was very overwhelming.”

The actor plays Ashok in the film. He is accompanied by debutante Trupti Toradmal and actor Subodh Bhave. “The play had the late Reema Lagoo as the protagonist, which will be now essayed by Trupti, the daughter of veteran actor-writer Madhukar Toradmal. Trupti has done such a great job with the character that you will find it difficult to believe that it is her debut. I always admired her father’s work and now I am in awe of her work too.”

Actors John Abraham, Trupti Toradmal and Raqesh Bapat on the set of Savita Damodar Paranjpe

On working with Subodh, Raqesh shares that he is a great actor and a humble one. “He is a fine actor and a friend too. He never let anyone on the set realise what a huge star he is. He is extremely humble and casual. He bonded with everyone on the sets and was also helpful.”

Raqesh is currently busy with television, too, and is keen on continuing to work in every possible medium. “I am open to working, and the medium doesn’t really matter. As of now, I am doing TV, writing a script for my directorial debut, planning to sign another Marathi film and also in talks for a web series.”