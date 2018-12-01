I can be blunt and transparent with Satish: Mukta Barve

Actor Mukta Barve started this year with Aamhi Doghi, where her character Amu gained popularity for her simplicity and honesty. The Puneite will bid farewell to the year with another interesting character, Gauri, in the third instalment of Mumbai Pune Mumbai (MPM). “This part of the film tells the story of the couple who met in the first part. Satish (Rajwade, director) has managed to tell a simple and predictable story in a beautiful way. No one can tell a simple story as well as Satish,” says Mukta.

Interestingly, Mukta has worked on several projects with Satish and MPM remains one of the most emotionally connected projects. “I have done maximum work with Satish when it comes to television and films. We haven’t done theatre yet. Our journey of MPM goes back eight years. We have grown as people and technicians, too. I can be blunt and transparent with him and vice versa,” says the Pune girl. She adds that the director did trouble her a lot during the baby shower sequence in the film. “They have been so good with me through all the films, however, they made me crazy during this sequence,” says Mukta.

The Jogwa (2012) actor shares that her journey of being an actor started in Pune She is grateful to the city as it is the place where she dreamt of being an actor and it is where her dreams came true. “I have wonderful memories of the city. It has played an integral part in my career. There is an emotional connect with it,” she says.

Recalling one incident, she shares how they filmed at Sarasbaug and a huge crowd gathered. “They started capturing the scene on their phones. It was wonderful to see how people respected Satish’s word. He requested them not to upload the footage anywhere, and they didn’t. It has been eight months and I haven’t seen a single clip of the scene,” says Mukta.

