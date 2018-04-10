I did TV to understand camera angles: Suvrat Joshi

An acting and music graduate from National School of Drama (NSD), Suvrat Joshi always looks for an interesting script when accepting a project. The 33-year-old started his acting career with theatre and went on to feature in several television shows and films. “Honestly, I did television to understand how camera angles and film techniques work. I come from a controlled theatre background, where performing live everyday was liberating, however, it did not teach you the workings on a set or camera. So, I took up television just to understand the workings of a set and camera,” says the actor, who balances time between theatre, film and television.

Suvrat is thankful that he started off with theatre, as he says it taught him to selfless and giving. “Theatre teaches you to put others before you. It teaches you team spirit and gives you a reality check. No matter what you are going through when on stage you have to leave aside everything and perform. There are no retakes or chances to improve for that particular play,” says the actor who will be next seen in Viju Mane’s Shikari.

The actor is currently hosting a dance reality show and admits that he needs to enjoy what he does. “I have become choosy, but that is simply because I have to enjoy what I am doing. I like it when work is enjoyable. I pick projects if I see the potential of it becoming fun to work in.”

The actor is awaiting the release of two more of his Marathi films, one which is with Prajakta Mali, and another, which is based in the 1990s.