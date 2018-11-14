I enjoy being a part of multistarrers: Akshay Tanksale

Actor Akshay Tanksale is one of those actors who are not perturbed by the length of their character or the number of actors in a film. The YZ (2016) actor is looking forward to people’s reaction on his character Rangya in the film Gatmat. Akshay says, “When I was offered Gatmat, I was first asked to play Baglya. However, I requested if I could play the other character, simply because Baglya’s graph was similar to what I have done earlier. Rangya on the other hand is shy, not confident and constantly anxious.”

After a thorough discussion with the makers, it was decided to make the change. Akshay shares that portraying Rangya was a challenge and he did have to work hard on it. “I have played outspoken, crazy and confident characters so far. However, here the approach and demand was completely different. I had to hold myself back and play calm. It was challenging and exciting at the same time,” says the Poshter Girl (2016) actor.

Having had a theatre background helps an actor tremendously, believes Akshay, who has been closely associated with theatre for 12 years. “I have brought in everything I learnt in theatre to films. It has helped me get a better grip on my work in films. The idea is the same, do not make mistakes, remember your dialogues properly and give it your best shot,” he says.

Akshay will next be seen in Satarcha Salman, Basta, Ashil Udyog Mitra Mandal and Mulshi Pattern. “I enjoy being a part of multistarrers. There is so much to give and take on these sets. You get to learn from seniors and you get to observe the younger lot too. This profession is all about grasping and being open to learning,” he says.

He adds, “I do not believe in rejecting work because it was a small part or if it is short on screen time. If I don’t respect the offers that come my way or the art, then I will be out of work soon. It is important to respect and understand your profession.”

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 19:13 IST