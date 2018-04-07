I got trapped in a tsunami and got jailed, says actor Dileep about his imprisonment

Kammara Sambhavam is an upcoming period film with an exciting cast. The film has Dileep, Siddharth, Bobby Simhaa and Namitha Pramod playing pivotal roles and is all about Kammaran Nambiar, who is being hunted . .

At the audio launch of the film earlier this week, an emotional Dileep thanked his fans for their undying love and support. It was the actor’s maiden public appearance since he was out on bail in the infamous actress assault case.

Speaking about the film at the event, he said the story was pitched to him by director Rathish Ambat a few years ago. “The project couldn’t take off immediately due to certain situations. It’s a very ambitious project and I’m eagerly looking forward to its response. In the film, I sport three getups. When we were confused whether I should grow beard for one of the looks is when I got trapped in a tsunami and got jailed. I had grown beard in jail and we used that look in the film,” said Dileep, thanking producer Gokulam Gopalan for not losing his faith in him. “He had invested around Rs 10 crore when I was arrested. I’ll be eternally thankful to him as he believed I would come back. I see Kammara Sambhavam as my rebirth”.

Siddharth, who plays a crucial role in the film, makes his Malayalam debut with Kammara Sambhavam. Not long ago, he described Dileep’s character as most complicated and layered via a tweet. He wrote that the wrinkles of Kammaran hide many layers of truth of the character. He went on to add that it’s the toughest film in his career yet.

Having gone on the floors way back in 2016, the film’s shoot had to be stalled in 2017 after Dileep was arrested. The shooting recommenced in October last year and was recently wrapped up. Produced by Gokulam Gopalan under his banner Sree Gokulam Movies, the film will be Dileep’s first major release of 2018. The film is expected to hit the screens for Vishu.

Follow @htshowbiz for more