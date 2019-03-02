I have a writer at home: Mrinal Kulkarni

It’s an emotional moment for actor-director Mrinal Kulkarni. The Ye Re Ye Re Paisa (2018) actor meets us with her son Virajas, for an interview. Virajas, has written her next film Ti & Ti, which marks their debut in the rom-com genre. The artistes don’t shy away from correcting each other, and are equally generous with praises.

Excerpts:

This is your first experiment with a rom-com. Tell us all about it?

Mrinal: As an actor, I have never done a romantic film. People perceive me as a serious person. I am sincere and genuine, but definitely, not so serious. So, I wanted to break this image. When Pushkar Jog (actor, producer) came to me to make a rom-com, I felt it was time I explored this genre. I then asked Virajas to write it for me.

Virajas: She is saying, she asked me. Well, it was more like a taunt. I was out of Whistling Woods International and working on my theatre projects. So, she said, ‘It’s been two years, now write a film’ (laughs). Honestly, romantic comedies are not my cup of tea. There is a running joke among my friends, that if I enjoy a sweet dish, it has to be terrific. So, I kind of applied the same logic here, if I am attempting a rom-com, it has to be great.

Mrinal: No, wait, I told him, that a writer should be able to pen any genre. You can’t pre-decide. And, he gave me a one page draft that very night. I was happy with what I read. So, I kind of dragged him into this project, (laughs).

What were the challenges of working with each other?

Mrinal: According to me, I feel there is no ‘one’ audience. There are classes, masses and then age groups, which is why, I did not want to stick to just one narrative. I forced Virajas to divide the narration. Also, I wanted to bring in the older generation’s perspective into Ti & Ti, which, he wasn’t very happy about. And, if you ask us how we come to a common ground, well, we listen to each other (laughs). He wrote a film which had to be shot at 70 locations, we finally managed to shoot at 53 of them.

Virajas: In my defence, I come from an advertising background, and we were taught to focus on only one target audience. Jokes apart, when we have a disagreement, our point of references are the same.

Virajas Kulkarni and Mrinal Kulkarni at Deccan Rendezvous in Pune, India, on Thursday, February 28, 2019. ( Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO )

How would you describe Virajas’ strengths and what are the areas he needs to work on?

Mrinal: As an actor, I have experienced that we have a dearth of writers. And, luckily, I have a writer at home. I believe that Virajas is my biggest strength. I recently watched his play, and I was surprised with his treatment of the subject of relationships in it. He claims it is not his genre, but he is brilliant at it. He has such a mature take on the subject. I feel he must explore more genres now, and not limit himself. He has always been a mature kid. My only complaint would be, that he is always very busy and we should work together more often.

How would you describe Mrinal’s strengths and areas to work upon?

Virajas: This is the third film I have seen her directing. In her first two films, Prem Mhanje Prem Mhanje Prem Asta (2013) and Rama Madhav (2015), I wasn’t completely involved. In Ti & Ti, I contributed completely as a writer. I really liked the way she was so calm and kept her cool throughout. She did not let anything faze her. She set the mood and vibe of the shoot with her positivity and calmness, even when things went south.

Was it easy to please the director in her?

Virajas: The biggest obstacle was that we both have very different notions of comedy and sense of humour. Her experience as a director came in handy, because I am a theatre artiste, so I would write a long script for nine to ten scenes . And she would chop it off gracefully. Initially, I would get hassled, but then I got the hang of it. Also, she was my only audience and sounding board. We would fight over things but then eventually figure it out. Also, making her laugh is a task. One feels victorious after making her laugh in a scene.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 20:22 IST