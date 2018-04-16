I’m a victim like most of you, says Nivetha Pethuraj on sexual harassment

As the nation is yet to come to terms the Kathua and Unnao rapes, several celebrities across the length and breadth of the country have extended their support to the victims and have strongly condemned the incident. Actor Nivetha Pethuraj, best known for starring in southern films such as Oru Naal Koothu and Mental Madhilo, has spoken about the need for women’s safety and security. In a Facebook video, she spoke about child sexual abuse and why parents need to be aware of it.

“Among the various issues going on in our country now - some of which are beyond our control - but the one we can handle is women’s safety. People who are watching this video - both men and women - would have been victims of sexual harassment during their childhood. I, too, was a victim.”

She went on to add that she didn’t know what to tell her parents as a kid. She said parents should talk to their children and maintain a very transparent relationship. “A lot of people might find this uncomfortable. But sit your kids down and teach them. Start it even when they (kids) are two years old. Tell them about what should not be said and things like ‘bad touch’.”

She also requested all the men to ensure the safety of the women in their community by forming small groups and looking after them at night. “I am afraid to go out these days. I am skeptical of everyone I come across in the street. That is really a bad state. Let’s make this place more peaceful and happy,” she added.

On the acting front, Nivetha awaits the release of Tamil science-fiction film Tik Tik Tik, which stars Jayam Ravi in the titular role.

Follow @htshowbiz for more