Kaala: Still no clarity over release date for Rajinikanth’s new film, producers promise to comply with demands

Uncertainty still looms over the release of superstar Rajinikanth’s Kaala, which is slated to hit the screens worldwide on April 27. As the strike between Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council and Digital Service Providers over exorbitant VPF rates seems to continue with no resolution in the offing, the makers of Kaala (Lyca Productions) aren’t quite sure if their film will come out as planned. Following their recent tweet which read: “We are in sync with the Producers Council and in complete support of the demands. We will comply with the same till the system is rectified,” it can be assumed that the makers of Kaala are prepared to postpone the release of the film.

In Kaala, Rajinikanth plays a slum lord-turned-gangster. The film also stars Nana Patekar, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil, Huma Qureshi and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. According to director Ranjith, Kaala is about the diverse families that live in Mumbai’s Dharavi slum, which is filled with people from different cultures. In a recent interview, Ranjith mentioned that the titular character in the film, played by Rajinikanth, is inspired by his grandfather. Rajinikanth plays a character called Karikaalan, and people call him Kaala.

Kaala is also a popular deity in Tirunelveli, said Ranjith, adding that the story focuses on many families that shifted from Tirunelveli and settled in Mumbai many years ago. The film will be about Rajinikanth’s character, his family, four sons, grandchildren and his friends. Rajinikanth, who is expected to commence work on his next project with Karthik Subbaraj in the summer, also awaits the release of magnum opus 2.0, a sequel to Enthiran.

