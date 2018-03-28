Kamal Haasan and daughter Akshara workout together, flex muscles. See photo

Akshara Haasan, actor Kamal Haasan’s younger daughter, loves it when she hits the gym with her daddy dearest. The actor, who made her Kollywood acting debut with Vivegam in 2017, shared a picture on her Instagram page where she can be seen flexing a muscle with her dad and their trainer, one Mr Suri. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Best time of my day , is when i hit the gym with my dad dearest and the muscle man Mr. Suri. Both the best task masters. Much more motivated every time im done with the best sessions.”

Meanwhile Akshara is a busy bee -- she is awaiting her next project with Chiyaan Vikram to take off, which is bankrolled by her dad’s production company, Raaj Kamal Films International. Speaking about this project, Kamal Haasan had earlier said, “My best wishes to Mr.Vikram, Ms.Akshara Haasan, Director Rajesh M Selva and Trident Arts who are joining hands with Raajkamal Films International to produce a film. Lets endeavor to make it a grand success.”

With regard to her film with Vikram, there has been no further updates as the latter is busy with his son’s debut film titled Varma and his own film, Saamy Square. Kamal, who recently took a plunge into politics, too has been busy, meeting people in interior parts of Tamil Nadu as a part of his state-wide tour called Naalai Namadhey.

Akshara’s last Bollywood film, Laali Ke Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana, failed at the box office and she hasn’t been seen any other Hindi film since.

